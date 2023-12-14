Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 15 January 2024

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An (e) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

A (w) indicates windy conditions resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* On 05/01/2024, transfers started from Swakoppoort to Von Bach.

** Transfer from Northern sources to Von Bach Dam took place.

*** Water level to be confirmed.

 

