Lüderitz Airport back in business

Posted by | Jan 15, 2024 |

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) in a statement announced that the Lüderitz Airport resumed full operations on Friday, 12 January, after experiencing mechanical issues with the Fire and Rescue truck since Wednesday, 10 January.

Subsequently, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued on the unavailability of the Airport Rescue and Firefighting services at the airport and NAC activated plans to resume operations as soon as possible.

“Thanks to our collaboration with various stakeholders, operations resumed on 12 January, encompassing operations for both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters,” the company said in a statement.

“We apologize to all affected parties for the halt in operations, which was necessary to prioritize “Safety First”,” they concluded.

 

