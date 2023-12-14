Select Page

Local designer showcases Namibian Elegance at Finnish Independence Day Ball

Local designer Ndeumona Kandongo unveiled a stunning dress at the Finnish Independence Day ball. This marks her second appearance at Finland’s most-watched celebration hosted by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Ville Valkonen, Chairperson of the Finnish-Namibian Friendship Group, highlighted the significance of Kandongo’s contribution, stating, “The annual celebration, broadcasted live to an audience of approximately 3.1 million in 2023, showcased Kandongo’s dress, which later gained widespread recognition in the Finnish media.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the dress, Valkonen mentioned that it was elegantly worn by his Namibian wife, Dorene Valkonen. The dress, a symbolic representation of Namibia’s ocean and Atlantic shores, captured elements like waves, marine life, and a vibrant spectrum of blue shades.

Dorene Valkonen emphasized Namibia’s breathtaking natural beauty, expressing her desire to promote the country in Finland. “Namibia’s splendid nature has a lot to offer to anyone who has the opportunity to marvel at it,” she concluded.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

