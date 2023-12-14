Local designer showcases Namibian Elegance at Finnish Independence Day Ball

Local designer Ndeumona Kandongo unveiled a stunning dress at the Finnish Independence Day ball. This marks her second appearance at Finland’s most-watched celebration hosted by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Ville Valkonen, Chairperson of the Finnish-Namibian Friendship Group, highlighted the significance of Kandongo’s contribution, stating, “The annual celebration, broadcasted live to an audience of approximately 3.1 million in 2023, showcased Kandongo’s dress, which later gained widespread recognition in the Finnish media.”

Explaining the inspiration behind the dress, Valkonen mentioned that it was elegantly worn by his Namibian wife, Dorene Valkonen. The dress, a symbolic representation of Namibia’s ocean and Atlantic shores, captured elements like waves, marine life, and a vibrant spectrum of blue shades.

Dorene Valkonen emphasized Namibia’s breathtaking natural beauty, expressing her desire to promote the country in Finland. “Namibia’s splendid nature has a lot to offer to anyone who has the opportunity to marvel at it,” she concluded.