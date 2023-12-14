Namibia condemns Germany’s backing of alleged Israeli genocide in Gaza

Namibia has vehemently rejected Germany’s recent support for what the President, H.E Dr Hage Geingob deems as the genocidal actions of the Israeli state against innocent civilians in Gaza, according to a statement from the presidency.

President Geingob, expressing deep concern, points to Germany’s historical failure to fully atone for its past actions in Namibia and raises alarm over the German government’s decision, communicated on 12 January, to dismiss the indictment presented by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.

The indictment accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Despite numerous reports detailing the violent deaths of over 23,000 Palestinians and highlighting the internal displacement of 85% of Gaza’s civilians with acute shortages of food and essential services, Germany has chosen to defend Israel’s actions before the International Court of Justice.

Geingob, echoing his earlier call from 31 December states, “No peace-loving human being can ignore the carnage waged against Palestinians in Gaza.”

He urged the German government to reconsider its untimely decision to intervene as a third party in support of what he perceived as genocidal acts committed by Israel

Geingob questions Germany’s moral commitment to the United Nations Genocide Convention, considering its historical ties to the Namibian genocide, while simultaneously supporting actions in Gaza deemed by various international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, as war crimes.