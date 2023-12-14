World’s biggest self-propelled floating crane calls at Walvis Bay

The largest semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) in the world, the SSCV Sleipnir moored at Walvis Bay last week for a two-day lay-over to undergo prescribed inspections and procedures before continuing its journey to the Grand Isle oilfield in the United States.

The US$1.5 billion SSCV Sleipnir is owned and operated by Heerema Marine Contractors. It was built by Sempcorp Marine in Singapore and commissioned in 2019. In 2022 it set a world record by lifting a 17,000-tonnes structure for TotalEnergies onto the base of one of its rigs in the North Sea.

The Panama-registered vessel docked at the Port of Walvis Bay anchorage on 11 January 2024 where it underwent essential procedures, including a quick rundown and provisionals facilitated through a launch, crew change, and bunkering via STS (Ship-to-Ship).

The SSCV Sleipnir propulsion system eliminates the need for tugs to maneuver her across the high seas.

Logistics Support Services is the vessel’s Walvis agent and following this initial call, SSCV Sleipnir is expected to make a second call at the Port of Walvis Bay later this year.

“Namport looks forward to a successful partnership with SSCV Sleipnir and reaffirms its commitment to facilitate efficient and seamless maritime operations in the region.” The authority said it remains committed to play a pivotal role in maritime trade and operations contributing to the economic growth and development of Namibia.