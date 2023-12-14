Tips for a financially fit year

By Laurencia Prinzonsky

Communications Manager

Sanlam Namibia.

As we step into a new year, many of us aspire to better our lives in various ways, and one of the key areas often at the forefront is financial well-being. Regardless of where you stand financially, there are always room for improvement

Here are some tips to pave the way for a financially fit year

Work with a plant in mind

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail, as the saying goes. This could not be truer when it comes to your finances. Think short, medium, and long-term about your plans and goals, and remember that nothing worthwhile happens without a solid plan to support it. Speak to a financial planner to help set you up for success.

Budget, then stick to it

Failing to budget will leave you in the dark when it comes to knowing how much you have and how much you nee, to be able to cover your monthly expenses. No one can make a success of their finances without having a grip on what comes in and what goes out.

Avoid bad debt

Do not be tempted by material purchases you can not afford. Purchasing something that you cannot afford to pay cash for will cost you much more over the longer term and will put pressure on your monthly budget. Rather save for something you need or want than push yourself into the red.

Delay gratification, work towards goals

We all love to reward ourselves for working hard. Just remember, careful planning to achieve a desired outcome at a time when we can afford it, is worth far more than instant gratification at a point when we are financially under strain. Make saving a habit and automate regular contributions to your savings and investment accounts. Start planning for retirement early.

Make saving an imperative, not an afterthought

Doing this will put savings on par with every other element of your financial plan and budget, and that is exactly where it should be. Financial fitness is a journey that requires commitment, discipline, and continuous effort. By implementing these tips, you can lay a strong foundation for a prosperous and secure future. Remember, small steps taken consistently lead to significant financial progress.

Here is to financially fit fulfilling year ahead.