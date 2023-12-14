Bank of Namibia Deputy, Uanguta, seconded to NAMCOR

The beleaguered National Petroleum Corporation announced this week the appointment of Mr Ebson Uanguata as an interim Managing Director, effective 11 January 2024.

Uanguta is a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Namibia. His appointment at NAMCOR is indicated for six months.

The NAMCOR Board said in a statement Mr Uanguta, is a graduate of the University of Addis Ababa with a Master’s degreee in economics. According to the Board, he brings a wealth of experience and management expertise to NAMCOR.

“Having served in executive roles at the Bank of Namibia for over twenty years, his extensive knowledge in financial and organizational management will be invaluable to the corporation.

“Additionally, his international experience, including a three-year tenure as an advisor in the Office of the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund from 2007 to 2010,

positions him well to lead NAMCOR during this crucial interim period.

The Board thanked another interim Managing Director, the outgoing Mr Shiwana Ndeunyema who has vacated the position. During his nine-month tenure, Ndeunyema played a pivotal role in stabilizing the company and securing essential funding as part of its turnaround strategy.