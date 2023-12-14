All AFCON matches to be aired live, as SuperSport secures exclusive broadcast rights

In a groundbreaking development, SuperSport is set to broadcast all 52 matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 (AFCON) live, following the successful acquisition of broadcast rights by MultiChoice.

The much-anticipated tournament is scheduled to kick off on 13 January and will run until 11 February.

MultiChoice, finalised a commercially viable agreement with New World TV (NWTV), the rightsholders for the 34th edition of Africa’s premier men’s football competition held in Ivory Coast.

Rendani Ramovha, CEO of SuperSport, expressed excitement about the opportunity to showcase the best of African football to their viewers. “We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers,” said Ramovha.

As part of the agreement, Nimonka KOLANI, Managing Director of NWTV, stated, “By securing the rights to CAN 2023 under the leadership of Dr. Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport, and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa.”

SuperSport, recognized as the continent’s leader in sports broadcasting, will provide comprehensive coverage of all the AFCON 2023 matches. Football enthusiasts can catch the action on DStv and GOtv across Africa, ensuring a wide and accessible audience for the prestigious tournament.