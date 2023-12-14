Two in a row for Wentzel father and son duo at Nedbank Desert Classic

By Adolf Kaure.

The father and son duo, Kevin (49) and Jordan (13) Wentzel defended their title as they won the 2023 Nedbank Desert Classic which took place near Swakopmund at the Rössmund Golf Course at the end of December.

By doing so, they became the first ever father and son team to win the Nedbank Desert Classic, back-to-back.

Kevin and Jordan won the tournament on 93 points. They were followed by Christopher Durant and Wouter Maske in second place (92 points) and in third, Boris Erasmus and Grant Mather (91 points).

Dubbed as “Namibia’s Major”, the event recorded the highest number of participants in its history as 164 players were swinging in hopes of taking home the glory.

According to Dan Zwiebel, who spoke on behalf of the Nedbank Desert Classic’s organising team – DZ Golf, the tournament was a huge success.

“What a fantastic two days of golf. We broke our attendance record this year by having 164 players take part in the tournament,” he said. Zwiebel further expressed his gratitude to the sponsors who made it possible to host the event. “A special thanks to our main sponsors, Nedbank Namibia and Hollard Namibia and all our supporting sponsors,” he said.

Nedbank Namibia’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Gernot de Klerk, acknowledged all the teams who participated in the tournament and contributed to its success. “At Nedbank Namibia, we truly pride ourselves in ensuring that we contribute not only to the golf fraternity in our sphere of influence but to the entire Namibia through competitions like the Nedbank Desert Classic.”

“We are crafting an unforgettable brand experience by ensuring that Namibia’s Major, the Nedbank Desert Classic, creates lasting connections within the golf community to elevate the significance of the sport in Namibia. Hosting the biggest golfing event to cap off another fantastic sporting year just underpins why Nedbank remains golf’s greatest partner in Namibia.”

“Congratulations to the winners and teams which took part in the show-piece event over the two days, we hope to see you again in the 2024 edition of the tournament,” De Klerk said.