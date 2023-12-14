Select Page

Eureka! – NAMCOR and partners unveil oil discovery in Block 2813A

Posted by | Jan 10, 2024 |

Eureka! – NAMCOR and partners unveil oil discovery in Block 2813A

In a groundbreaking announcement, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), in collaboration with partners Galp Energia (operator with 80% interest) and Custos (10% interest), has declared a momentous oil discovery at the Mopane-1X exploration well located in Block 2813A (PEL83), situated in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia.

NAMCOR holds a 10% carried interest in this venture.

Confirmed by the PEL83 joint venture partners after the initial declaration on 2 January 2024, the discovery heralds the identification of a substantial column of light oil within reservoir-bearing sands in the Cenomanian-Turonian interval.

This discovery, the second in the Upper Cretaceous Orange Basin, further substantiates the existence of a functional petroleum system in the Upper Cretaceous, complementing the proven hydrocarbon presence established by oil discoveries in the Lower Cretaceous as of 2022.

This achievement represents a pivotal moment in Namibia’s aspirations to establish itself as a significant player in the global energy market. The joint venture partners are poised to continue their comprehensive analysis of the gathered data and are planning to execute a crucial Drill Stem Test (DST) in the upcoming weeks, a fundamental step in evaluating the commercial viability of this discovery.

The ongoing drilling operations at Mopane-1X will persist in exploring deeper targets within the block. Following the completion of these operations, the drilling rig will be relocated to the Mopane-2X site to further assess the extent of this remarkable discovery.

“This is an incredible milestone for Namibia and NAMCOR. The Mopane-1X discovery not only signifies a monumental achievement for our organization but also stands as a beacon of hope for the entire nation’s economic future. We are immensely pleased with these results and excited about the potential opportunities this discovery unlocks for our country,” said Shiwana Ndeunyema, NAMCOR Interim Managing Director.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Better times for uranium

Better times for uranium

19 April 2013

Fuel prices to go up for second consecutive month – March prices up by 80 cents

Fuel prices to go up for second consecutive month – March prices up by 80 cents

26 February 2021

Daures Green Hydrogen Village launched – Produced hydrogen, green ammonia to be used for local consumption on the project site

Daures Green Hydrogen Village launched – Produced hydrogen, green ammonia to be used for local consumption on the project site

6 December 2022

Spaniard’s to start multi-million dollar drilling offshore

Spaniard’s to start multi-million dollar drilling offshore

4 April 2014