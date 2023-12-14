Namibia reigns supreme as the Best Start-up Community in Africa

By Freeman Ya Ngulu

Namibia has been awarded the “Best Startup Community Africa” for 2023, presented by StartupBlink.

This special category recognition was announced during an online ceremony and received by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board on behalf of the country.

The award recognises ecosystems for their performance in specific areas, which amongst others, are entrepreneurial resilience, cross- continental collaboration and business environment.

Every year, StartupBlink, launches a free Global Startup Ecosystem Index that ranks the startup ecosystems of 100 countries and 1000 cities around the world.

”Our reports are downloaded and read by tens of thousands of decision-makers around the world, used by top government officials, and have received thousands of mentions in the global and national press,” their website reads.

Namibia’s startup ecosystem registered notable growth in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2023 report. Namibia jumped three spots, to secure its place within the Top 90 globally.

Supplying stakeholders in the global startup ecosystem with accurate and publicly available information to help them make location-related decisions, StartupBlink, works with over 100 government partners worldwide to promote, benchmark, analyze, and grow their startup ecosystem.

They also map innovation globally on their Global Startup Ecosystem Map which has tens of thousands of registered startups, co-working spaces, and accelerators.