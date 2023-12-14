Financial services executive musical chairs continues

The Government Institutions Pension Fund has announced that former Development Bank Chief Executive, Martin Inkumbi has assumed the position of Principal Officer at the fund, following the departure of Mr David Nujoma.

“We are pleased to announce that the candidate has accepted the offer of employment as [Chief Executive cum Principal Officer], Trustee Chairperson, Nillian Mulemi said in a statement released at the end of December. In accordance with the fund’s rules the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority has been notified of the appointment.

Describing Inkumbi as a valuable addition to the fund’s executive leadership, the fund expressed its delight in this appointment “as Mr Inkumbi possesses the necessary visionary leadership acumen and expertise which made him the ideal candidate to guard and grow the Fund.”

“I have accepted the job offer with gratitude and humility and I am fully committed, and I will always endeavour to perform and execute the task to my very best ability” Inkumbi stated.