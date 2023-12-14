Select Page

Quest underway for Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia in 2024

Jan 9, 2024

The prestigious Miss Namibian and Miss Teen Namibia Pageant has officially commenced its search, inviting applications for the forthcoming 2024 event.

The organising committee has announced that aspiring contestants can now submit their entries, with the deadline set for 29 February.

Online entry forms can be accessed at at www.missnamibia.org or www.missteennamibia.com, accompanied by an entry fee of N$500 for Miss Namibia and N$400 for Miss Teen Namibia.

Moreover, the organising committee has ensured that entry forms are readily available on multiple platforms, including the NBC website, Miss Namibia and Miss Teen Namibia websites, NBC Social Media Platforms, and all NBC regional offices nationwide. For added convenience, participants can also scan a provided barcode, directly linking them to the Miss Teen Namibia website to complete the form.

Encouraging prospective contestants, the committee emphasized reaching out for any queries or additional information. They can be contacted at 061 291 3134 or 291 3324, Monday through Friday, from 09:00 to 16:00 or at [email protected] or [email protected].

 

