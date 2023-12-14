MTC and Tour and Safari Association explore collaboration

Digital enabler, MTC this week announced that it has teamed up with the Tour and Safari Association of Namibia (TASA) to embark on a strategic collaboration focused on delivering inventive solutions for the travel and tourism industry.

Acknowledging the ongoing need for innovation, these organisations are combining their resources to elevate user experiences and foster sustainable growth within the tourism sector.

Elton Katangolo, MTC’s Acting Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the pivotal role of the tourism sector in the economy.

He reaffirmed MTC’s commitment to incubate and implement digital service transformation, stating, “Strategic partnerships are integral to our ethos. I’m enthusiastic about exploring the potential collaboration between MTC and TASA to craft and offer innovative digital solutions, enhancing convenience for tourists visiting Namibia. Our engagement with TASA is promising, and we are confident in delivering substantial value together.”

Mureal Van Rooyen, representing TASA, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled about our inaugural partnership with MTC as we explore dynamic and viable avenues to create and improve value for our members. Through this strategic partnership, we believe we can generate beneficial outputs for the tourism industry.”

Concurrently, MTC has introduced enhanced connectivity solutions tailored for tourists visiting Namibia, known as the Leisure and Premium Tourist packages, exclusively available at the MTC outlet at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The Leisure package offers affordable connectivity for stays under 30 days, while the Premium package provides connectivity for up to 30 days, including data, free voice minutes, and SMS messages, ensuring travelers stay connected throughout their journey.

Katangolo further added, “These service offerings are specifically designed to enhance tourists’ experiences affordably, providing seamless communication as they explore Namibia. Whether discovering the cities, landscapes, or cultural wonders, MTC Leisure and MTC Premium ensure travelers stay connected, entertained, and informed throughout their journey.”

MTC, with its extensive mobile network covering 97% of Namibia’s population, holds a significant position in the country’s telecommunications market, driving digital innovation.

To subscribe and activate these tourist packages, simply dial 148# and follow the prompts for quality network connectivity across Namibia.