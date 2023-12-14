Select Page

Geingob undergoes routine medical examinations at local hospital

The Office of the Presidency on Monday officially disclosed that HE President Dr Hage Geingob underwent routine medical examinations, including Colonoscopy and Gastroscopy tests, on Monday, starting at 7:30 am at a nearby medical facility.

According to the presidency, these tests were part of his scheduled annual health checkup.

Emphasizing the significance of early detection and prevention of potential health issues, President Geingob consistently urges Namibians to prioritize regular medical checkups.

The comprehensive examinations, lasting approximately two hours, were concluded successfully, following which the President promptly returned to his residence.

The Presidency reaffirmed the importance of such routine assessments, advocating for their widespread adoption to safeguard individual health and well-being.

 

