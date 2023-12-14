Select Page

Puma Energy teams up with Hungry Lion for innovative service stations

Posted by | Jan 8, 2024 |

Puma Energy teams up with Hungry Lion for innovative service stations

In a strategic move to enhance customer experience, Puma Energy Namibia recently joined forces with the renowned Hungry Lion Quick Service restaurant chain.

The inaugural Hungry Lion outlet situated at a Puma Energy service station in Oshakati marks the onset of this promising collaboration between the two entities.

Janet Sithole, Puma Energy’s Non-fuels Manager for Africa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership’s potential, emphasizing its role in providing customers with a comprehensive and convenient experience.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering convenience for our customers. It signifies our dedication as corporate citizens to creating employment opportunities and revitalizing communities,” Sithole said, hinting at plans to expand this partnership across Namibia and beyond.

Adrian Basson, Chief Executive of Hungry Lion, echoed Sithole’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of this collaboration with Puma Energy.

“This establishment epitomizes our fruitful alliance with Puma Energy, and we anticipate numerous such ventures across Africa. Witnessing Puma Energy and Hungry Lion side by side is a testament to this synergy,” said Basson optimistically.

Adell Samuelson, General Manager of Puma Energy Namibia, expressed excitement about the extended services now available to customers. “The partnership with Hungry Lion allows us to offer a delightful quick meal option alongside refueling, all conveniently housed under one roof,” Samuelson noted.

Namibia proudly stands as the pioneering African country for this collaboration between Puma Energy and Hungry Lion. Plans are already in motion for a similar launch in Zambia, with intentions to expand further into other regions as the partnership matures. The focus remains steadfast on delivering exceptional service and a seamless dining experience at these combined locations, affirmed Puma Energy Namibia.

The collaboration between Puma Energy and Hungry Lion signifies a significant stride in elevating customer experiences and reinforcing both brands’ local presence.

Anticipating a continued upward trajectory, both entities have revealed plans for additional projects across Namibia and the broader African landscape in 2024.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

January, many a retailer’s missed opportunity

January, many a retailer’s missed opportunity

17 January 2014

Central bank needs to prepare for the imminent digital revolution – official

Central bank needs to prepare for the imminent digital revolution – official

17 July 2020

Collaboration between local and international craft brewers proves successful

Collaboration between local and international craft brewers proves successful

19 April 2018

In time for Chinese New Year

In time for Chinese New Year

31 January 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<