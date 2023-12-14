Ten Pupkewitz Jetty Mile wins for Seidler

By Adolf Kaure.

Namibian 2021 Olympian swimmer, Philip Seidler recently won his tenth Pupkewitz Jetty Mile at the Swakopmund Mole.

The 1.92km race started at Tiger Reef, past the Swakopmund Jetty, and ended at the Mole beach in front of the Strand Hotel. This year more than 150 swimmers vied for the coveted title.

However, it was Seidler who took first place, clocking 21 minutes and 53 seconds.

In the ladies division, Maja Brinkmann came first (26:40) followed by Molina Smalley (26:45) and Jessica Humphrey (28:08).

“To win the Jetty Mile again was a dream come true. To win the Jetty Mile ten times is something incredible and it will go down in the history books of Namibia,’ he said shortly after exiting the cold Atlantic water.

“I remember when I was twelve and competed in my first Jetty Mile. I came third and when I was thirteen I won my first Jetty Mile. I never thought that I would win it ten times and I am so happy to have achieved that goal of mine,” he said.

Seidler added that he will take a more laid-back approach to deciding whether to participate in future Jetty Mile events.

“I don’t know if I will swim the Jetty Mile again in my life but we will see. I will now take it year by year, but definitely, I have achieved my goal and dream with the Jetty Mile and to win it ten times is an incredible feeling and I don’t know if anyone would ever be able to do what I just did.”

Philip Seidler also holds the Pupkewitz Jetty Mile record which stands at 18 minutes 33 seconds.

He outswam countryman, Nico Esslinger (23:04) and Belgium’s Lander Hendrickx (24:33), who finished second and third respectively.

Philip Seidler wins his tenth Pupkewitz Jetty Mile. (Photograph by Adolf Kaure)