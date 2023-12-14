Geingob: 2024 is the “Year of Expectations”

By Adolf Kaure.

The Namibian President, HE Dr Hage Geingob has labelled 2024 as the year of expectation when he delivered his New Year’s message from State House on New Year’s Eve.

During his address, Geingob said that having outlived the threats posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns and drought, there is expectation for Namibians to look forward to marching to shared prosperity.

“With each New Year, the promise of better opportunities is inevitable. With each New Year, we develop bigger expectations and ambitions.”

“In order to seize the opportunities that are in line with our ambitions and expectations, we should redouble our efforts to make Namibia a better country.”

“I call on each one of you to work harder for our collective welfare. I call on all of you to hold hands and to ensure that no one feels left out of the Namibian House,” he said.

The President also said that 2024 will be the year that the tangible outcomes that were carefully curated throughout 2023 will be delivered.

“The successes we have witnessed in the Year of Revival are solidified by our unity, peace and stability. We have now turned the tide and the Namibian House is in much better shape,” said Geingob.

This year, the announcement of concrete outcomes from the intensive offshore drilling of oil are expected and several uranium mines will re-commence operations. At least three pilot projects in the green hydrogen space are expected to conclude construction activities.

The Walvis Bay container terminal concession is also expected to become effective. This will pave the way for increased investment and container traffic for this strategic logistics corridor.