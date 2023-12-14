Walvis Bay Port welcomes shipment of 34,000 MT bulk fertiliser

The Port of Walvis Bay saw a significant milestone with the arrival of its inaugural shipment of 34,000 metric tonnes of bulk fertilizer on December 18, orchestrated through a collaborative effort between BHL and Manica Group Namibia.

Manica Group revealed that this achievement followed extensive efforts spanning several years to engage various international fertilizer clientele and encourage the utilization of Walvis Bay as a prime import route. “The bagged fertilizer was loaded onto the AM Ocean Star and discharged at Walvis Bay, ready to be distributed to diverse destinations for application in agricultural sectors,” they affirmed.

The majority of the bulk fertilizer underwent bagging processes at the quayside utilizing Manica’s two ship-to-quay bagging plants. Meanwhile, a smaller fraction of the fertilizer underwent direct discharge through a hopper into truck skips, subsequently transported to Rennies Consolidated for further packaging into smaller units.

Manica further emphasized their recent investment in cutting-edge bagging facilities capable of packaging fertilizer into smaller units ranging between 20kg to 50kg bags. This strategic capital infusion in modern bulk handling equipment aligns with their commitment to bolstering the port’s bulk imports, reinforcing Walvis Bay’s stature as a preeminent import gateway in Southern Africa.

The efficiency in cargo loading and discharge, coupled with modern infrastructure and equipment, minimal congestion, and swift turnaround times, significantly favored Walvis Bay. “So much so that this inaugural shipment was redirected from Beira port to Walvis Bay,” they elaborated.

This successful endeavor was a collective endeavor, with Walvis Bay Stevedoring overseeing the discharge and bagging operations at the quay, Worker Freight Services handling customs clearances and essential permits, Ocean Liner Services managing the ship’s husbandry needs, and Rennies Consolidated serving as the storage facility and part of the fertilizer’s repackaging process into smaller units.