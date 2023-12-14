Iconic TV game show set to return, hitting local screens in early 2024

The exciting comeback of Namibia’s iconic television game show, Winna Mariba, was recently announced via a collaboration between Trustco Group Holdings Ltd (Trustco) and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), with a brand-new season set to premiere in early 2024.

“NBC audiences can anticipate the return of Winna Mariba, offering an abundance of thrills, laughs, and life-enhancing rewards. In recent weeks, Winna Mariba’s official social media platforms have unveiled the lucky top 48 contestants selected for the upcoming season. These individuals will take the spotlight across 12 exciting episodes, featuring four contestants per show, each vying for the coveted cash prize awarded at the end of every episode,” the broadcaster confirmed on Wednesday.

Further, in the season’s grand finale, the 13th episode, Namibian celebrities are set to compete for a cash prize that will be donated to a registered charity of their choice.

“Filming is scheduled for January 2024, and the charismatic duo of Neville Basson and Mia de Klerk, renowned for their wits and charm, are all set to reprise their roles as hosts of the game show,” according to NBC.

The Lotteries Board of Namibia has officially endorsed Winna Mariba’s new season, offering N$260,000 in prizes. Moreover, social media users will also have the chance to engage by playing along once the show hits the airwaves, enhancing anticipation for an unforgettable season filled with captivating moments.

Follow Trustco’s Winna Mariba powered by NBC on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to stay informed, or visit www.winnamariba.com.na for more information.