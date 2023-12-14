Chess enriches cognitive function and educational growth

Participants in the Bank Windhoek Kehat Beukes Legacy tournament, held in Swakopmund, emphasized the multifaceted benefits of chess, highlighting its role in enhancing confidence, fostering problem-solving abilities, and serving as an educational tool.

Zhemba Jemusse, the triumphant contender in the open tournament, expressed that chess mirrors academic subjects, stating, “When engaged in chess, we maintain silence to focus on communicating through the pieces. Mastery of all the chess pieces marks the inception of the game. It encapsulates teamwork, artistic expression, and educational elements.”

Jemusse, currently holding the title of Zimbabwean National Champion, relocated to Namibia in 2020 upon the Namibian Chess Federation’s invitation to impart chess knowledge to school learners.

Despite pausing his teachings due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jemusse has recently resumed instructing chess, extending support to national players and coaches for their readiness in international competitions.