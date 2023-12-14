EU commends Namibia’s participation in Samoa Agreement, strengthening collaborative ties

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Namibia, Ana Beatriz Martins on Wednesday conveyed the EU’s delight in welcoming Namibia into the expansive consortium comprising African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS) within a renewed partnership alongside the EU and its Member States.

The new partnership agreement (NPA) is also known as the “Samoa Agreement.

“The Samoa Agreement provides a solid foundation and continuity to our longstanding partnership. We look forward to enhancing our cooperation in areas of common interest, from the global fight against climate change and political and security to the promotion of inclusive green growth,” Martins said in a statement

“We are committed to focusing on the implementation of the EU-Namibia Strategic Partnership on Green Hydrogen and Critical Raw Materials value chains with the Global Gateway Instrument and Team Europe Initiative, to generate more jobs and prosperity,” she added.

Namibia officially endorsed the NPA on 18 December, in Brussels, Belgium.

The EU-OACPS agreement, initially signed in Samoa on 15 November, marks the succession of the Cotonou Agreement (2000-2023).

Meanwhile, the newly ratified accord stands as the largest and most comprehensive partnership globally, uniting nations across four continents – Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, and Pacific regions,

to provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation around shared priorities and interests in multilateral and regional issues.