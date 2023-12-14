Jadyn’s Christmas wishlist has just become real at Wernhil

Jadyn Beukes is the lucky girl whose Christmas wishlist has become real in the Wernhil Christmas Wishlist campaign. She was chosen from a staggering 501 entries for her resilience and triumph over adversity.

Jadyn has faced extraordinary challenges since birth, battling Down Syndrome and a complex heart defect. With only three heart chambers instead of four, her medical journey has been filled with uncertainty. However, following a life-changing operation in 2022, her health has improved remarkably, allowing her to pursue her dreams. Still, her family continues to grapple with substantial medical costs.

This week Jadyn had the opportunity to meet the people behind the wishlist campaign and to experience the joy of her own personal wishlist come true. Assisted by her mother, Yvonne, she took a supermarket trolley and “shopped” to her heart’s delight.

Presenting the young girls with her wishlist, Ohlthaver & List Group Corporate Relations Manager, Roux-ché Locke, said “In the true spirit of the season, Wernhil is committed to fulfilling Jadyn’s Wishlist, which includes special noise-cancelling earphones for her sensitive hearing, a piano and karaoke machine to nurture her love for music, and a play medical kit for her cherished Teddy, her loyal companion during hospital visits.”

The Wernhil Shopping Mall will also support Jadyn’s education by providing school uniforms, special soft school shoes, a complete range of required stationery, and essential school supplies such as cleaning material, toilet paper and copy paper.

For the final part of the campaign, Jadyn chose two beneficiary schools namely Inges Kindergarten and Môreson Special School. Each school will receive goods to the value of N$6000 to support their day to day operations.

Jadyn meets the team who made her wishlist come true. From the left, McDosh Nyambali, Nelago Mpuka, Jadyn, Lahel Timoteus, Sylvia Rusch, Genieva Resandt, and Johan van der Westhuizen.