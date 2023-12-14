Entries open for 2023 Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism

The Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism recently announced that entries for 2023 are now open. 2023 marks the 49th edition of the annual awards, and for the first time in the competition’s history, journalists throughout Africa can submit their entries in any category. Entries close on Thursday, 29 February, 2024.

Santam is a co-sponsor of the awards, which aim to recognize the best financial journalism in South Africa since 1974 and in Africa since 2013.

The awards cover financial journalism across print, radio, television, and online platforms. The competition is open to African journalists based in Africa, working for an African news organisation and publishing or broadcasting their work on the continent.

The awards are divided into nine categories: Business and Companies, Economy, Financial Markets, Consumer Financial Education, African Growth Story, ESG: Business and the Environment, ESG: Business and Society, Broadcast: Radio/Audio/Podcasting, and Broadcast: Television/Video.

According to the awards, an entry cannot be entered more than once in any category. Essential information about the awards includes the following: Entries must have been published or broadcast between 01 January and 31 December 2023. The landing page for the awards section on the Sanlam website can be viewed at this link https://bit.ly/3RKFWTn.

Entries must be submitted online entry form at this link: https://bit.ly/3RQauD6. Submissions must contain three pieces of published work.

“We are delighted to open all categories for financial journalists from outside South Africa,” said Karl Socikwa, Sanlam Group Executive of Market Development and Sustainability. “This is a significant milestone in the evolution of the awards and reinforces the competition’s pan-African outlook.”

Through the African Growth Story category, participation in the awards from journalists across Africa has grown steadily over the past decade. Opening entries to financial journalists across Africa is a significant development that reflects the continuing development of financial journalism in Africa at a time when credible and authoritative reporting is more important than ever,” Socikwa added.

Gugu Mtetwa, Santam Group Chief Operating Officer, said: “The Sanlam Group’s financial journalism awards are an important platform that not only acknowledges the best financial journalism on the African continent but are a critical lever for supporting our continent’s progress through objective conversations about business in the media, and they foster the need for development that positively impacts communities across many countries.”

The independent judging panel comprises Nixon Kariithi (Chairman of the panel), Charles Naude (retired Business Editor), Ulrich Joubert (retired Independent Economist), Ylva-Rodny Gumede (Media Studies and International Relations Academic), Musa Zondi (Communications Consultant), Angela Agoawike (Communications Consultant based in Nigeria), Tom Indimuli (Media Consultant based in Kenya), Emily May Brown (Media Studies Lecturer based in Namibia), Freddie Rayborn Bulley (Financial Journalism Trainer) and Aggie Asiimwe Konde (Chartered Marketer CIM Fellow and ESG Adviser (Uganda).

For more information, visit https://www.sanlam.com/namibia. You can also follow the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism on Facebook or X.