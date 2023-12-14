Swakopmunder Musikwoche unites communities

The highly anticipated Swakopmunder Musikwoche lived up to its promise as it brought together a packed audience at the Namib Primary School Hall in Swakopmund this past weekend.

The event showcased breathtaking performances that conveyed poignant tales of love, hate, jealousy, war, and victory through the medium of music.

Under the direction of Hendi Krog, the Youth Orchestra took center stage, presenting an impressive repertoire of six pieces. Their renditions included classics like Franz Schubert’s ‘Rosamunde Overture,’ Benedetto Marcello’s ‘March from Psalm 19,’ and Charles Zimmermann’s ‘Anchors Aweigh.’ The orchestra also mesmerized the audience with ‘Take Five,’ a renowned jazz standard by Paul Desmond. Krog expressed pride in the Namibian youth’s dedication and effort in delivering such a performance.

Adding to the musical tapestry, the Mascato and Kings Choirs enchanted the audience with soulful renditions of songs like ‘African Sleep,’ ‘!Gu Koro,’ ‘Inachiche,’ ‘Oh Happy Day,’ ‘We are not alone,’ ‘ O’Love,’ ‘Eto,’ and ‘Be Still’ during Saturday’s concert.

Annett Kötting, Chairperson of Swakopmunder Musikwoche, highlighted the event’s commitment to providing a platform for classical music and amplifying the voices of young musicians, emphasizing the unifying power of music across diverse backgrounds.

In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s format exclusively featured young Namibian musicians aged up to 25 years, with 120 participants primarily hailing from Tsumeb, Otjikondo, Windhoek, Swakopmund, and Oshikuku.

Naita Akwenye, a parent from Oshakati with two daughters participating in the event, expressed fulfillment in witnessing her children contribute soothing melodies and praised the platform for showcasing Namibian musical talent.

The event also provided a learning platform, with local lecturers like Nicole d’Oloveria, Jürgen Kries, Faustinus Nuutushi, and Andreas Wedeinge nurturing musical talents while imparting essential life skills like discipline and commitment.

Reflecting on their involvement, the participants acknowledged the event as an opportunity to forge new connections, expand musical knowledge, and foster friendships, commending the support from Bank Windhoek in uplifting Namibian initiatives.

Rio !Haoseb, a longstanding committee member, voiced pride in the event’s success and acknowledged Bank Windhoek’s significant role in supporting the initiative financially.

High-ranking attendees like Erongo Region Governor Neville Andre-Itope and Swakopmund Municipality’s CEO Alfeus Benjamin lauded Bank Windhoek’s support and advocated for continued backing of such initiatives in the region.

Samuel Linyondi, Bank Windhoek’s Strategic Communication Manager, expressed delight in the event’s success and applauded the impressive performances by Namibian youth from across the country.

Kötting encapsulated the essence of Swakopmunder Musikwoche, emphasizing how it unites people through a universal language: music.