Launch of Village Entrepreneurship Project empowers youth in Grootfontein

Posted by | Dec 19, 2023 |

Hon. Agnes Tjongarero, the Minister of Sport, Youth, and National Service, has urged young individuals to actively seek opportunities that not only empower themselves but also uplift their communities.

Her call came to light during the inauguration of the Village Entrepreneurship Project in Grootfontein, within the Otjozondjupa Region, on 6 December.

Initiated by the National Youth Council of Namibia, the project aims to invigorate economic activity within communities while bridging the gap in service delivery to underprivileged and underserved localities.

Emphasizing its origins, the Council underscored the strategic collaboration between them and the Namibia Fish Consumption Promotion Trust, with additional support from the Grootfontein Municipality and Fothermo Energy.

Addressing the prevalent issue of youth unemployment in Namibia, the project focuses on aiding youth residing in informal settlements, providing them with a dignified means to generate income, fortify economic resilience, create self-employment opportunities, and significantly contribute to Namibia’s socio-economic growth.

Calista Schwartz-Gowases, Director of the National Youth Council, reiterated their steadfast commitment to empowering young Namibians. She highlighted their renewed determination to contribute to sustainable development, specifically from the grassroots level.

Victor Pea, Chief Executive of the Namibia Fish Consumption Trust, reaffirmed their dedication to supporting projects aligned with the nation’s developmental objectives, particularly those benefiting young people and promoting fish consumption across the country.

“This marks just the inception, and we eagerly anticipate extending this impactful initiative nationwide,’ he added.

As a practical step towards realization, a container equipped with solar technology and inventory was handed over to two youths hailing from the informal settlements of Blikkies Dorp and Omulonga Location. This gesture signifies the tangible start of this entrepreneurial endeavor aimed at empowering the youth and fostering economic growth within these communities.

 

