Breweries launches “Take a Second” Campaign urging responsible alcohol consumption

Brewing company, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), has initiated a compelling campaign titled “Take a Second,” aimed at urging the public to conscientiously reconsider their alcohol consumption habits.

This campaign strives to cultivate a more responsible approach to drinking and instigate positive societal shifts concerning alcohol consumption across local communities.

This campaign, spearheaded by NBL Corporate Affairs Manager, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu and launched on Monday, highlights the critical need to normalize responsible alcohol consumption behaviours and eradicate anti-social actions associated with excessive drinking.

The campaign strategically targets two key demographics: young, vibrant youth and moderate, responsible consumers who engage in alcohol consumption during social occasions.

“Building upon the success of its 2021 “Be the One” campaign, which celebrated responsible consumption choices, the “Take a Second” campaign urges individuals to pause and make responsible decisions surrounding alcohol consumption. Leveraging national media channels such as billboards, radio, print ads, social media, and more, NBL seeks to spread awareness and encourage behavioural changes,” NBL said in a statement.

“Early results indicate a positive resonance with Namibian consumers, and NBL plans to sustain the “Take a Second” initiative annually to foster long-term behavioural change. Responsible drinking behaviours, like pacing one’s alcohol intake and avoiding drunk driving, should be the norm,” said Gaomas-Guchu.

“We hope to inspire Namibians to be accountable, drink smarter, and drive positive social change through engaging cultural narratives. The campaign encourages consumers to take a second and consider the consequences of their actions,” she added.

According to NBL, in alignment with its commitment to responsible consumption, the company emphasized that it promotes moderation and balanced lifestyles and actively collaborates with partners to curb harmful drinking practices like excessive consumption, drunk driving, drinking during pregnancy, and underage drinking.

NBL Managing Director, Peter Simons, also praised the campaign as a positive beginning for celebrating consumers who “choose to enjoy” responsibly, stressing the importance of resisting temptations and making intentional decisions.

Additionally, the campaign complements NBL’s online learning platform, EduDrink, which offers guidance on determining personal limits and pacing drinks responsibly. Furthermore, NBL has pledged N$200,000 to support road safety initiatives countrywide, including N$90,000 for refreshments to NAMPOL at roadblocks and contributions to the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund’s road safety awareness efforts.

EduDrink has already seen success with the public and across NBL’s corporate partners. To date, 2,648 individuals have completed the EduDrink six-part online course this year. “The free educational platform is accessible via www.edudrink.com; the public is encouraged to continue enhancing their knowledge of responsible consumption.”