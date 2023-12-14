Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance bolsters road safety awareness

Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance (OMSIC) has proudly announced its latest stride in advocating for road safety by handing over a significant sponsorship of N$40,000 to the Namibia Road Safety Forum (NRSF).

The generous contribution aims to fortify the forum’s initiatives in conducting various activities and acquiring essential equipment to promote road safety awareness, particularly during the festive season.

This partnership between OMSIC and NRSF aligns seamlessly with OMSIC’s unwavering dedication to fostering safety, especially when a surge in road accidents tends to lead to an increase in insurance claims. By taking the lead in advocating for road safety awareness, this sponsorship endeavors to mitigate motor vehicle accidents on national roads during the festive season and beyond.

The official handover ceremony transpired last week and was overseen by Johannes Hesekiel, Old Mutual’s General Manager for Personal Lines. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Horst Heimstadt, a representative from NRSF, alongside Deputy Commissioner P.C.J Swartz, who heads the NAMPOL Traffic Law Enforcement Department.

OMSIC’s sponsorship underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to making a tangible and positive impact on road safety in Namibia. John, expressing OMSIC’s dedication, stated, “We are proud to stand in support of the Namibia Road Safety Forum in their crucial mission. Our sponsorship mirrors our commitment to ensuring safer roads, particularly during the festive season and beyond.”

This significant handover event signaled the initiation of a partnership and served as an opportunity to heighten awareness about the critical importance of road safety. OMSIC extends its heartfelt gratitude to the public for rallying behind this cause, emphasizing the collective responsibility of creating and maintaining safer roads for the benefit of all citizens.