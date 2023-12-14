Re-elected Walvis Mayor Forbes reflects on 2023

By Adolf Kaure.

Councillor Trevino Forbes was re-elected as the Mayor of Walvis Bay for his third consecutive term.

The Mayor said that council has achieved many highlights in 2023 when he recently delivered his Festive Season Message to the residents.

“The festive season is upon us, and everyone is beaming with excitement to share wonderful memories with friends and loved ones. The end of the year is also a time of reflection on the previous year as well as a time for setting the plans for the new year in motion. While this year may have had its challenges, we are proud of the significant steps and milestones we achieved,” he said.

Some of the highlights include: the relocation of the first residents to Farm 37, the upgrade and re-routing of sewer lines in Sandwich Street and Mars Street which will significantly improve sewerage flow in Kuisebmond, and having the Fire Emergency Service operational on a 24-hour basis.

“We also hosted the first-ever Maritime Festival, which was a celebration of the indispensable contribution of the maritime industry to Namibia’s economic growth and development,” Forbes said.

Other notable highlights are the raising of N$919,850 at the Mayoral Fundraising Gala Dinner as well as Forbes being elected to the Regional Mayors Forum of the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Sahara Africa.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to every individual or institution who has assisted me and my office in any way to serve our community.”

“Furthermore, I and my council, pledge to continue to serve our residents and look forward to a successful 2024. Let us continue in the spirit of hope and face the year ahead with optimism,”

“I would like to wish you all a peaceful and enjoyable festive season. Stay safe and stay responsible at all times. On behalf of the staff members of the Municipality of Walvis Bay and my fellow councillors, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.”