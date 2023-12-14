China’s economic initiatives propel Namibia to prosperity

By Josef Kefas Sheehama.

Amidst the challenging global economic landscape in 2023, with potentially even more demanding prospects for 2024, China’s economic trajectory assumes paramount global significance. China’s ongoing modernization efforts are poised to inject a sense of certainty into the global economy.

Namibia, projecting a 3.9% expansion in its economy for 2023 and a 3.4% growth in 2024, as per the Bank of Namibia’s Economic Outlook, stands to benefit significantly from a strategic partnership with China. This collaboration, encompassing policy coordination, cultural exchanges, and targeted investments in infrastructure, aligns with China’s successful implementation of various bankable projects in Namibia. By actively participating in the reform agenda, Namibia can seize the opportunity for mutual prosperity, achieving win-win results with China and driving economic growth through consumption, investment, and export.

Despite the anticipated slowdown in Namibia’s economy due to weakened global and domestic demand, China’s initiatives offer a lifeline for resilience and the potential to increase economic scale, especially in the face of challenges such as high inflation and elevated interest rates impacting consumer spending.

China’s status as the primary trading partner for over 140 countries and regions, with significant daily direct investments globally and a consistent influx of foreign businesses, underscores its pivotal role in the world economy. Namibia stands to benefit as China enhances connectivity, integrates industrial, supply, and value chains, and fosters an open and non-discriminatory business environment, creating new opportunities for economic growth.

As Namibia pursues peaceful development and a mutually beneficial strategy with the Chinese government, the partnership extends beyond economic gains. It signifies Namibia’s responsibility and contributions to the world, fostering a shared future for mankind. The collaboration spans various sectors, including infrastructure, trade, investment cooperation, digital economy, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and smart cities.

Recognizing China’s unparalleled resource – a vast population adaptable to innovations at an unmatched speed and scale – Namibia should solidify agreements with China to enhance digital literacy. Embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution through China’s best practices can positively impact Namibia’s economic transformation.

China’s humanitarian assistance, marked by increased spending and institutional reforms, reflects its responsible global citizenship. The Belt and Road Initiative, along with efforts for a shared future for mankind and dialogue among civilizations, further demonstrates China’s commitment to assisting weak states and fostering global connectivity.

In conclusion, while recent US–China trade tensions may ease, the evolving world order presents ongoing risks for international businesses. Prioritizing risk management is crucial for companies navigating this dynamic landscape. It is imperative to promote the strategic alliance between the Chinese community and Namibians, bolster Namibian sector competitiveness, and facilitate a smooth transition through the development stages.

Concurrently, accelerating sector-specific reforms, optimizing capital utilization efficiency, and curbing monopolistic practices will contribute to a robust economic foundation.

Establishing diversified economic systems and vertical service structures, integrating financial resources, and advancing market-oriented economic reforms will further support enterprise development, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises.