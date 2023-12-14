What comes to your mind when you hear the word Christmas?

By Angela Ntemwa *

As we approach the end of the year, there’s a shared excitement that covers the world, a noticeable joy that signals one thing “Christmas is approaching”. The very mention of the word evokes images of twinkling lights, festive decorations, and the delicious smell of holiday treats. However, beneath all the surface-level celebration lies a deeper, more profound essence that often eludes us in the midst of the holiday rush.

Christmas is like a rich fabric made up of threads of tradition, each string linking us to the past and leading us to the future. Amid the busy-ness of our modern lives, pausing to acknowledge and appreciate these timeless practices can bring us back to the true essence of Christmas.

Although giving and receiving gifts is a big part of Christmas, the real spirit of the season goes beyond just material things. It’s about finding joy in giving, not only to loved ones but also to those who are less fortunate. Simple acts of kindness, no matter how small, become the stars that brighten the holiday season, reminding us that the essence of Christmas is all about being generous and compassionate.

Christmas is like a magnet that brings families together. It’s a time when the cozy feeling of being together outweighs the cold outside. Whether you’re sitting around the dinner table, putting up decorations with the family, or just appreciating the joyous chaos of loved ones coming together, these are the moments that create the lasting memories we cherish. Christmas brings people across the globe together to celebrate. Even though different places have their own traditions, the underlying spirit of joy and goodwill remains universal.

Amidst all the holiday chaos, it’s easy to lose sight of the true essence of Christmas. But when we look beyond the busy surface and appreciate the traditions, the joy of giving, the happiness of being together, and the delightful smells that make this season special, we rediscover the magic that makes Christmas timeless. It’s not just a date on the calendar, it’s a celebration of love, kindness, and the enduring spirit of humanity, a gift that transcends time and connects us all.

As the world prepares to embrace the festivities, let us pause and enjoy the true heart of Christmas, bringing its magic into our hearts and homes. After all, in the essence of Christmas, we find the lasting joy, love and the promise of tomorrows.

* Angela Ntemwa is a Public Relations and Strategic Communications practitioner with an interest in Communications and Gender. You can email her at [email protected] or find her on LinkedIn.