Blood Transfusion Service to host last blood drive

The Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) will host a crucial blood drive at its headquarters on 35 Tal Street, Ausspannplatz on 16 December between 08:00 and 14:00.

NamBTS said this would be their last blood drive to be held on a Saturday for the year 2023 and we call all blood donors, to come donate blood.

“With only 1% of the Namibian population donating blood annually, we need the assistance of more Namibians of all blood types to donate blood and help save the lives of patients in hospitals and medical centres around the country during the festive season,” they added.

They explained that blood donation is the best Christmas gift one can give. “What are you waiting for? Donate blood, donate life! The first 50 donors will receive a complimentary gift,” they explained.

NamBTS will provide free transport for donors to their donation centre and back to the pickup point. “Please contact Salmi Shigwedha on 0811 221 265 to make arrangements or for any queries,” they concluded.

 

