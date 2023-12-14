GIPF Board of Trustees appoints new chairperson and deputy

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) this week announced the appointment of Penda Ithindi as the GIPF Board of Trustees Chairperson and Evans Maswahu as Vice-Chairperson effective 01 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The Fund in a statement congratulated Ithindi and Maswahu on their new appointments and wished

them well in their tenure of leadership.

Penda Ithindi brings extensive experience in economics, and capital markets/investments, with a substantial background in public sector leadership and governance.

Ithindi was appointed by the government to the Fund’s Board of Trustees on 21 August 2020 and reappointed on 21 August 2023.

He was assigned to serve the Investment Committee as the Chairperson and the Audit and Risk

Committee as a member.

Maswahu possesses a wealth of experience in public sector leadership, investments, and benefits administration. Maswahu was appointed by the Namibia Public Workers’ Union (NAPWU) on 21 July 2020 and reappointed on 21 July 2023. He was assigned to serve the Benefits and Administration Committee as Chairperson and the Investment Committee as a member.

The Fund meanwhile extended gratitude to Nillian Mulemi for her exemplary leadership throughout her two-year tenure as the Chairperson of the Board and equally to Faniel Kisting for his exceptional leadership and the considerable knowledge he shared during his one-year tenure as the Vice-Chairperson.

“Mulemi and Kisting shall continue serving on the GIPF Board of Trustees in different capacities. We therefore wish them continued success in these new roles commencing January 2024,” The Fund concluded.