COSDEF rebranding spotlights crucial role of technical and vocational training

By Adolf Kaure.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Hon Natalia /Goagoses said that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) plays a vital role in contributing to the labour market when she spoke at the Community Skills Development Foundation (COSDEF) rebranding celebration which took place in Swakopmund last Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the minister, /Goagoses said that TVET equips people with knowledge, know-how, skills and competence required for specific occupations in the labour market.

“Its key characteristic is thus the acquisition of knowledge, skills and attitudes that prepare one for occupational work or enable better performance of an individual’s occupational work,” she said.

The Deputy Minister also highlighted how COSDEF contributes to this outcome.

“COSDEF’s pivotal role in addressing the staggering unemployment rates among our youth cannot be overstated. By emphasizing vocational skills, technical prowess, and innovative thinking, COSDEF stands as a beacon of hope in the fight against youth unemployment,” she said.

“Each skill acquired from all nine COSDEF centres across the country becomes a stepping stone to a more empowered, innovative and resilient society,” said /Goagoses.

Apart from supplying the labour market with trained workers, TVET also aids personal development which exposes individuals to new knowledge, modes of thought and desirable attitudes.

“TVET also contributes to economic development by fostering creativity and innovation. It is a means through which we can activate our human and physical capital to produce more.”

As COSDEF reached the milestone of celebrating 25 years of existence, the deputy minister stated that it is imperative that the institution redefined its strategic plan to harmonize seamlessly with Namibia’s new National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) policy.

“The change of the corporate image is necessitated that since the inception of COSDEF, it had carried the same logo, however, the rebranding of COSDEF is not merely cosmetic; it symbolizes a profound shift to modernity, innovation, and inclusivity.”

“It marks a new chapter, an era where skills development meets technological advancements, where innovation meets practicality, and where every Namibian has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s progress,” she continued.

COSDEF was founded by the government in 1998 as an educational trust to support vocational training at various centres throughout Namibia

The ministry’s intention was to have an organization closer to the community to respond to its training needs and at the same time act as an agency that would afford local communities the opportunity to have their informally acquired skills certified. Until the present day, the Ministry through Namibia Training Authority, continues to fund COSDEF.

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation, Hon Natalia /Goagoses (seated centre) and former Minister of Education, Hon Nahas Angula (seated third from left) together with dignitaries at the recent COSDEF rebranding celebration in Swakopmund. (Photograph courtesy of COSDEF)