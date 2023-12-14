NamRA distributes mass tax refunds benefiting over 63,000 taxpayers

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) this week disbursed tax refunds to 63,150 individual salaried persons and pensioners on Friday, 15 December, to alleviate a significant backlog of pending tax refunds.

The agency’s spokesperson, Steven Ndorokaze in a statement said to tackle the backlog efficiently, NamRA meticulously calculated risk parameters and individual thresholds for taxpayers, resulting in the processing of 91,092 returns.

Innovative measures, including thorough scrutiny, risk assessment, a predefined risk threshold, and an automated refund process, have been implemented to expedite the refund process.

This strategic approach has enabled NamRA to clear a substantial number of refunds totaling N$66,805,594.15 spanning from 1991 to 2023. The refunds vary from a minimum of N$100 to a maximum of N$101,959.61.

However, Ndorokaze said 8,137 taxpayers are unable to receive refunds as they lack bank account details in their profiles.

“NamRA urges all eligible taxpayers, especially those with pending refunds, to promptly provide accurate banking information. Concerns and communications regarding this matter should be emailed to [email protected],” he said.

Furthermore, he said that it is important to note that taxpayers whose employers have not remitted the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) or haven’t adhered to a payment arrangement for at least six months will not be part of this phase of refunds.