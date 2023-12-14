Namubes re-elected as Swakop mayor after a year of solid service delivery

By Adolf Kaure.

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) councillor, Dina Namubes has been re-elected as the Mayor of Swakopmund during an office bearer election which was held at the coastal town on Tuesday 12 December.

During the final council agenda meeting for the year, which took place on the same day, Her Worship Dina Namubes extended her gratitude to her team of councillors and general managers who helped reach several milestones during the year.

“It is evident that our shared goals and values have strengthened the bonds within our team. Our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our community members as stakeholders reflected in the high levels of satisfaction we have achieve.”

“Positive feedback and the trust placed in us by our partners are indicative of our dedication to exceeding expectations,” she said.

Notable achievements which the mayor mentioned included the presentation of 1500 home and land ownership certificates to 1500 inhabitants of the DRC and Wagdaar informal settlements. The Swakopmund Municipality also handed over 197 complete Namibia Housing Enterprise houses to residents of the Matutura Township as well as 80 erven and loans to the Build Together Group.

Other highlights for 2023 include the electrification of 41 homes in collaboration with Erongo RED as well as a school development project to renovate the John Awaseb, Festus Gonteb and Coastal High Schools in the town.

Dawie Am-!gabeb of the United Democratic Front (UDF) was also re-elected as the deputy mayor of Swakopmund. Blasius Goraseb of the Landless People Movement (LPM) is the Chairperson of the Management Committee with Wilfried Groenewald of the Swakopmund Resident’s Association (SRA) emerging as the Alternate Chairperson of the Management Committee.

Mathia Henrichsen of the SRA and Peter Shimhanda of the IPC are the other members of the Management Committee with Claus Goldbeck of the IPC the alternate member.

The ordinary council members are Suoma Kautondokwa, Erkkie Shitana and Hafeni Nghipadaya, all from the SWAPO Party.