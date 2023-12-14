Select Page

Business operating hours for coastal NaTIS centres extended for December

Dec 14, 2023

The Swakopmund and Walvis Bay NaTIS centres will be open on Saturdays during the peak of the festive season to ensure seamless access to their services, the Roads Authority (RA) announced this week.

This adjustment is due to a surge in demand for NaTIS services that they are currently experiencing, the statement issued by the authority on Wednesday said.

Furthermore, the RA underscored that its latest decision is part of its strategy to reduce congestion and improve customer access to its services.

The following is the extended business hours for the Swakopmund and Walvis Bay NaTIS Centres, respectively, for the festive season: Saturday, 16 December, 09h00 – 14h00; • Saturday, 23 December 2023, 09h00 – 14h00; • Saturday, 30 December 2023, 09h00 – 14h00

“For additional information regarding our extended operating hours or updates on national road conditions and all RA-related matters, please like/follow our Facebook page (Roads Authority RA Namibia),” the authority concluded.

 

Clifton Movirongo

