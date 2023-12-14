HKIA and Walvis Bay airports achieve full aerodrome certification

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has successfully obtained Aerodrome Certification for two of its major international airports: Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) and Walvis Bay International Airport (WBIA).

Dan Kamati, the NAC spokesperson, announced in a statement this week that the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority has granted aerodrome certificates to NAC, following strict adherence to the guidelines outlined in Namibia Civil Aviation Regulations Part 139.

The certification process involved a thorough and rigorous evaluation, including public consultations, meticulous scrutiny of aerodrome manuals, on-site inspections of facilities and equipment, and comprehensive assessments of findings with the implementation of necessary corrective action plans.

“Completion of these meticulous steps led to the issuance of valid certificates for HKIA and WBIA, effective until 5 December 2025,” Kamati stated.

It’s worth noting that these two airports had previously obtained aerodrome certificates in 2021, which were valid for 18 months until May 2022.

Expressing satisfaction with this achievement, NAC Chief Executive Bisey /Uirab emphasized the company’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to further elevate the customer experience while upholding stringent safety and security measures at their airports.

/Uirab also disclosed that the Eros Airport and Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo Airport are presently undergoing the aerodrome licensing process, with interim licenses anticipated to be granted by mid-2024.

Highlighting the significance of airport certification, /Uirab underscored its role in providing documented assurance to airport and aircraft operators regarding the safety of the facilities they utilise.

Moreover, he said its pivotal role in risk management, ensuring continual safety, regularity, and efficiency of aircraft operations while ensuring compliance with pertinent International Civil Aviation Organization Standards, Recommended Practices, and Civil Aviation Regulations.