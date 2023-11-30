FlyNamibia hosts inaugural Agent Awards Gala recognising outstanding contributions

FlyNamibia recently hosted its premiere FlyNamibia Agents Awards, spotlighting the exceptional achievements of travel agents pivotal to the airline’s remarkable success.

Themed “Glamour of the Golden Age of Travel,” the evening evoked nostalgia for an era synonymous with elegance and sophistication in air travel.

FlyNamibia took the opportunity to recognise both individual agents and agencies for their contributions.

Among the winners were outstanding agents Liandra Feris and Ingracia Mambo from Trip Travel, alongside Hendrina Ashetu from Travel Hub. Celebrated agencies included Rennies Travel and Travel Hub, with Trip Travel shining as the Top Agency for 2023.

“These awards honor the incredible efforts of our partners in advocating for our services and destinations. Their commitment has played a pivotal role in expanding our reach and enriching customer experiences,” said Nerine Uys, FlyNamibia’s GM: Commercial.

The event exuded an atmosphere of gratitude, acknowledgment, and anticipation for future endeavors. Uys emphasized, “As we continue to soar, our alliance with our agents remains fundamental to our success. Together, we anticipate forging new paths and bringing Namibia’s beauty closer to the world.”

FlyNamibia presently operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo, Lüderitz, and Oranjemund. Additionally, it manages regional routes between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International, as well as Walvis Bay International Airport and Cape Town International.

The FlyNamibia Safari facilitates travel between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Sossusvlei, Swakopmund, Twyfelfontein, Etosha – Ongava, Etosha – Mokuti, as well as from Eros Windhoek to Rundu.