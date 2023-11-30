Choppies opens three new stores – Expands retail footprint

Local retailer, Choppies Namibia made a notable stride in expanding its presence in the country with the simultaneous launch of the Rosh Pinah, Oshakati Etango, and Oshakati Santorini stores on 8 December.

Highlighting the significance of this strategic move, Choppies emphasised its commitment to offering top-notch products and services across diverse regions.

The inauguration of these new stores elevates the total count of Choppies outlets in Namibia to an impressive 18, cementing the brand’s status as a trusted shopping destination for the local community.

Moreover, this expansion initiative has generated 130 employment opportunities, underscoring Choppies Namibia’s dedication to fostering the country’s economic development.

Expressing excitement about this expansion, Choppies Namibia Country Manager, Deon Bauermeister, emphasized the positive impact on employment and the community.

“The simultaneous opening of three new stores is a thrilling step for us, enlarging our footprint in Namibia. This expansion not only enhances our ability to serve the community but also significantly contributes to the local economy by creating 130 new jobs. We are steadfast in providing exceptional shopping experiences while upholding our responsibility as a corporate citizen,” Bauermeister added.

Choppies remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering quality products, competitive prices, and outstanding customer service.

The new stores are well-equipped with a diverse range of groceries, fresh produce, and household items, catering comprehensively to the varied needs of the local populace.