Kuisebmond residents in Walvis Bay cautioned not to occupy land illegally

By Adolf Kaure.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay, His Worship Trevino Forbes cautioned residents of Kuisebmond Extensions 8 and 9 not to take land by force during a recent meeting inform them why they cannot claim land illegally or settle illegally on land that rightfully belongs to a third party.

After an investigation carried out by the Municipality of Walvis Bay, it was discovered that most of the erected structures were unoccupied and that some of the residents had already been allocated land at Farm 37.

According to Forbes, residents can join existing organised groups or form new organised groups and follow the appropriate channels to apply for land.

“Being part of registered or legalised groups will enable you to save money and eventually place you in a position where you can collectively purchase a block of erven, on which you can build affordable types of housing,” he said.

The residents were also linked up to join existing groups with the option of joining them.

“Council remains committed to delivering land, but emphasises the need for an organised approach. We therefore look forward to working with residents as well as the business community to meet the housing needs of residents,” said Forbes.

Organised groups can be formed by registering members who are not landowners and then legalising the group by registering it with BIPA Namibia as a Non-profit Organisation (NGO).

Furthermore, cautionary advice was given to residents during the group formation process, emphasizing the importance of working with trustworthy members due to the financial transactions involved.

In the past, the Municipality of Walvis Bay has successfully collaborated with organised groups and allocated land at Farm 37 to groups such as The Backyard Tenants, Shack Dweller Federation and The Seafarers.