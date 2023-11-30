Project management’s critical role

By Page Kashikuka

Director – Onambula Investment Group.

The environment in which we live is created, enhanced, and maintained by civil engineers. Roads, trains, airports, bridges, harbors, dams, irrigation projects, power plants, and sewage systems are just a few examples of the infrastructure and building structures they plan, design, and supervise during construction and upkeep.

There are two main categories of civil engineers: contracting engineers and consulting engineers. Consultants work primarily in offices and are in charge of projects designs. During construction, contractors take the designs and put them into practice, on the job site, contractors oversee the building of the structure.

To accomplish specific project objectives in accordance with the project acceptance criteria within predetermined parameters, project managers apply processes, methods, skills, knowledge, and experience. The ultimate deliverables of project management are subject to financial and temporal limitations.

The project manager serves as a communicator, making sure that all parties involved are informed at the appropriate time. This is a crucial position. With a comprehensive understanding of the project, the project manager is best suited to inform all parties involved of progress, changes, and risks as well as the why, when, what, and how of the project’s performance. Research indicates that approximately 80% of a project manager’s time is dedicated to communication.

Namibia Business School (NBS )is the only PMI-Authorized Project Management Training Provider in Namibia. Consequently, their certification boot camps trained more than 80% of Namibia’s PMPs and CAPMs.

A careful and strong leader is necessary for the complex process of project management. However, as they oversee an initiative’s entire lifecycle and see it through to completion, even the most qualified project managers encounter several challenges. In addition, they frequently take the blame for project failures while seldom receiving recognition for project successes when it is due.

The reason project management is important is that it makes sure that tasks are finished on time, within budget, and with the anticipated caliber of work. In addition, it facilitates risk identification and mitigation, efficient resource management, and guaranteeing informed and engaged stakeholders throughout the project.

No matter how busy you are, you can always stay at the top of your game by implementing these few simple changes into your daily routine.

Put limits in place: Take on only the tasks you are confident you can complete and distribute the remaining tasks.

Seek assistance: When offered, politely accept it.

Set high standards for the individuals you work with; particularly if they represent you in the outside world (such as your manager, agents, etc.).

According to Harold Kazner, a PhD holder from the International Institute for Learning (IiL), almost annually, the project management landscape changes. While some changes are minor or incremental, others may have a big impact. In the past, the methodology, procedures, instruments, and techniques saw the most changes. These days, a lot of the modifications are behavioral.

Businesses will have to develop metrics to monitor the realization of benefits, the value derived from benefits, as well as the level to which each project is in line with strategic business goals. It might take 20–30 new metrics to accomplish this. Over fifty metrics are present in the metric libraries of certain companies. The earned value measurement systems (EVMS) that are currently in use will surely undergo significant modifications as a result of this.

For those who want to pursue the life of a civil engineer, project management is the cornerstone of being a successful one and needs the slightest attention to detail. With much anxiety and stress on a daily basis, the reward of a complete project is most satisfying and rewarding.