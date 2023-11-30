Winning entries announced in LAC’s comic competition for schools on wildlife crime

The Director of the Legal Assistance Centre, Ms Toni Hancox, congratulated Ontana Combined School, Onguti Senior Secondary School and Delta Secondary in Windhoek, when she announced the winners of the comic competition conducted by the Centre in the second semester.

A comic titled “Water Smuggling, The borehole water business councillor” by Naftal Amupolo from Ontana Combined School in the Oshikoto Region, took the first prize.

Second were Edward David and Johannes Jonas from Onguti Senior Secondary School, also in the Oskikoto Region, with their comic titled “Illegal Fishing.”

The third spot went to the EcoClub at Delta Secondary School in Windhoek with their contribution named “Save the Pangolins.”

At the prize giving, Hancox commented, “ I am very happy about the quality of entries received overall. We have seen a big improvement compared to last year’s entries and it gives me great hope that our learners are indeed advancing in environmental education. We thank all schools for participating in this important project, and I hope we can continue with this competition in the years to come.”

The winning comics were selected based on originality, art, character, storyline, and the presence of any legal components. Entries consist of original cartoons, designed and drawn by the participants.

The winning entries can be viewed at www.lac.org.na .The competition was funded by Bread for the World.

Best entry in the Legal Assistance Centre’s comic competition to focus on wildlife crime, came from Naftal Amupolo of Ontana Combined School, here with his Principal, Mr Ifigula.

The spirited Eco Club at Delta Secondary School in Windhoek received the third prize in the Legal Assistance Centre’s comic competition. The club submitted a work titled “Save the Pangolins.”