Swakop Uranium marks decade of mining success

Swakop Uranium’s Husab mine commemorated its impressive ten-year milestone last week on Friday. The company, which commenced mining operations officially in 2013, has significantly contributed to the local economy while achieving remarkable progress over the decade.

The commemorative event attracted guests, including dignitaries like the Founding Presiden Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma, and the Ambassador of China to Namibia, Zhao Weiping.

During the event, the Nujomat reflected on the substantial advancements made by Swakop Uranium since the unveiling of the iconic Husab Mine Rock welcoming sign in 2013.

He hailed Swakop Uranium’s investment as a shining example of cooperation, fostering Namibia’s sustainable development and emphasizing the strong ties between Namibia and China.

Weiping highlighted Swakop Uranium as a model for advanced Sino-Namibian cooperation, echoing the sentiment of partnership and progress shared by other speakers, including local government representatives and Swakop Uranium Board Chairman, Mr. An Junjing.

Testimonials from previous beneficiaries of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives underscored the positive impact of Swakop Uranium’s support on local communities and small businesses.

Meanwhile, Swakop Uranium’s Chief Executive Qiu Bin outlined the company’s challenges, successes, and plans, providing insight into forthcoming projects.

As part of the celebration, Swakop Uranium donated N$4.5 million to the Swakop Uranium Foundation for nationwide Corporate Social Investment initiatives.

Additionally, Arandis Primary Schools received N$50,000 each for school supplies and stationery, illustrating the company’s commitment to education and community development. The event also recognised long-serving employees and company graduates from various departments.