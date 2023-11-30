Namibia – Russia committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation

Namibia and Russia bolstered their bilateral relations as top officials from both countries last week engaged in discussions focusing on trade, economic cooperation, and mutual collaboration.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah engaged with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Yuri Trutnev, and his delegation.

During the meeting, Nandi-Ndaitwah acknowledged Russia’s success in hosting the Second Russia-Africa Summit, and she commended the Russian Federation for its efforts in orchestrating the important diplomatic event.

She emphasised the historical and enduring bilateral relations that Namibia shares with Russia and expressed eagerness to reinforce these connections.

“Bilateral cooperation between our two countries continues to be strengthened and broadened through the signing and implementation of various legal instruments. These instruments range from those dealing with education particularly higher education, trade, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters to partnership cooperation between cities,” she added.

During the discussions, the focus shifted to the upcoming 10th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, slated for March 2024 in the Russian Federation.

“Namibia looks forward to a fruitful deliberative session. I am aware that some outstanding issues need to be ironed out before the upcoming meeting,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah meanwhile stressed the importance of addressing any pending issues ahead of the meeting and urged both technical teams to ensure timely resolutions.

The meeting concluded on a note of optimism, underlining the shared determination of both nations to further enhance their longstanding ties for the mutual benefit of their people.