Windhoek Education Fund established to assist needy students in City

The Windhoek Municipal Council on 30 November approved the establishment of the Windhoek Education Fund to support needy students in the City. The Fund was proposed by Councillor Dr Job Amupanda on 26 April 2022, and approved by the council in accordance with the Local Authorities Act.

The City said the Fund intends to provide bursaries and loans for educational purposes to students from Windhoek who face challenges in accessing educational opportunities. “The Fund also contributes to the social well-being of the local community,” they added.

They further explained that the Fund’s seed capital was raised through voluntary contributions from Councillors and employees of the municipal council, as requested by former Mayor Amupanda, in a memorandum dated 20 September 2021. “Our employees can still donate to the WEF by signing up for voluntary monthly payroll deductions,” the City advised.

The City said the deductions range from N$100 to N$500 per month and the Department of Finance and Customer Services has created a budget vote for the Fund where the monthly donations collected.