Youth invited to enjoy music festival and beauty pageant

The Youth Vibez Event and Festivals Namibia will be hosting a music festival and beauty pageant on Saturday 9 December at 18:00 at the Independence Arena in Katutura.

Tickets are N$80 for general admission and N$100 at the gate. The Miss Youth Vibez 2022 winner will be present to crown her successor.

Founder of Youth Vibez, Mathew Petrus said Namibia has many talented young people who live in the informal settlements who lack opportunities, recognition, exposure and financial support which drive them to crime, alcohol and drug abuse, in the process destroying their lives. “Our goal is to prepare our young models to compete in other major beauty pageants across the country and potentially represent our nation abroad. This is our first beauty pageant,” added Petrus.

He encouraged all competitors to wear their natural hair in order to honour black culture and encourage young black women to accept themselves. “This year, we made the unique decision to combine the beauty pageant with the music festival which will include local Namibian artists and DJs. We have Issa Baby Girl, a South African performer, as our special guest,” he said.

He further informed that the event will feature local DJs who will be charging up the festival vibe throughout the evening including Dj Rose, Dj Kandy, Dj Thexa, Dj Act and many more. “The programme will include entertainment from Barcadi and Sabi, Chester Housprince, YMZ, Mareo, Pendrick, Wesly Moi Lewe, Namlive, Fine Boys Association and Ki4r,” he said.

Petrus said the event is an annual event and seeks out upcoming artists, dancers and models from squatter communities.