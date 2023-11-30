Forsys Metals provides update on Norasa uranium project

By Freeman Ya Ngulu.

In its latest project update, Forsys Metals Corporation said it is focused on advancing its wholly owned Namibian Norasa Project 1 consisting of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638).

Forsys is currently engaged in re-evaluating the 2015 Feasibility Study and multiple workstreams are underway to re-analyse geological data as well as establishing a new drilling programme to retrieve fresh samples from both site deposits and improve on process and pit designs. As part of this study, Forsys is exploring new technologies to boost recovery rates, optimise tailings and improve project economics.

The corporation sees potential to improve project economics by optimizing pit parameters and examining the potential of using heap leaching in mineral processing. The new work programme began this year and is expected to finish in 2024.

By the end of October 2023, a total of 1,445 m of RC drilling and 1,865 m of DC drilling had been completed, including substantial large diameter metallurgical drilling at the Valencia, ML-149 site. Work is ongoing and the majority of the programme is targeted for completion by year end 2023.

The company currently holds a 25-year Mining Licence (ML-149) for its Valencia deposit, valid until 2033. Additionally, Forsys is engaging the Ministry of Mines and Energy to renew its Exclusive Prospecting Licence (EPL-3638) for further pit optimization work at the Namibplaas site.

Earlier in the year, Forsys renewed its Environmental Clearance Certificate from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for a further three-years allowing the company to advance its development plans for the Norasa project.

A 27-person team with previous uranium mining experience at various Namibian operations has been recruited. The technical team includes process engineers, mining experts, geologists, environment consultants, and local specialists led by the Namibian Country Director, Pine van Wyk.

The drilling programme focuses on geotechnical logging and geo-mechanical sampling to refine pit designs. Also part of the work scope are sampling for new metallurgical test work and for optimized process design, as well as sampling and testing of local groundwater resources to establish additional groundwater monitoring boreholes.

Further geotechnical drilling, logging and sampling, along with downhole surveys at Valencia and Namibplaasas as well as density test work on ore and waste material will be conducted during 2024 and checked by other independent analytical laboratories.