Long and short term insurance awards go to Momentum Metropolitan

Local insurer, Momentum Metropolitan received two awards at the Namibia Premier Business Awards run by Executive magazine. Both the Long Term Insurer of the Year and Short Term Insurer of the Year awards were collected by Momentum Metropolitan while its Chief Executive, Sakaria Nghikembu was nominated for the Corporate Turnaround Champion award.

The Momentum Metropolitan Group Head of Marketing, Denille Roostee said in a statement, “These dual accolades represent a considerable achievement for the group, underscoring its commitment to the Namibian community and solidifying its leadership in the insurance sector.”

“These awards stand as a testament to business excellence in Namibia, recognising the remarkable achievements of companies dedicated to serving the needs and aspirations of the Namibian people. The simultaneous recognition of Momentum Metropolitan in both the Long and Short Term Insurance sectors is a reflection of the group’s dedication to providing first-rate service and innovative financial solutions to its clients, with a core focus on the wellbeing and progress of Namibians,” she stated.

Reflecting on the insurers success, Nghikembua, said “Being named the Long Term Insurer of the Year at the 2023 Namibia Premier Business Awards, along with Momentum Short Term Insurance’s win as the Short Term Insurer of the Year, highlight our commitment to excellence, client service, and teamwork. These awards are a recognition of our continuous efforts to exceed the expectations of our clients and a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who embodies our core values and vision.”

Denille Roostee (right) and Ingah Ekandjo representing Momentum Metropolitan at the Namibia Premier Business Awards.