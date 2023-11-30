New Livestock Board experiencing delay in procurement of ear tags

The regulatory successor of the Meat Board, the newly named Livestock and Livestock Products Board, announced that it is still experiencing a delay in the procurement of cattle and small stock ear tags, noting that they are working hard to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

“Together with the supplier, we are working hard at resolving the problem, and producers will be informed immediately of the date of delivery after the purchase of ear tags can resume. Please note that the purchase of all ear tags at the livestock board is currently not possible,” the board stated.

The board’s office will close on Wednesday, 20 December at noon for the holiday season and reopen on Thursday, 4 January 2024 at 07h30, according to a statement advising all producers, exporters, and importers of livestock, meat, and meat products to submit permit applications before or on 19 December 2023, at noon, to avoid delays.